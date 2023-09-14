Shreveport man found guilty of raping 17-year-old relative

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - INFORMATION PROVIDED BY CADDO PARISH DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE:

A Shreveport man accused of raping a family member the night before her high-school graduation was found guilty of second-degree rape in Caddo District Court Wednesday, September 13, 2023.

Christopher McKnight, 42, was unanimously found guilty in District Judge Ramona Emanuel’s court by the 11-woman, one-man jury that deliberated just over 35 minutes.

McKnight raped the 17-year-old female relative May 13, 2022 in a motel room he had rented for the night. After the act the defendant went to the restroom and the victim turned on her cell phone voice recorder. On the recording, McKnight can be heard apologizing and requesting his victim to perform oral sex on him while asking specific questions about the act, and then apologizing to the victim again. The jury heard testimony from the victim’s mother, the victim’s boyfriend who had dropped her off to McKnight that night, and the motel clerk.

When McKnight returns for sentencing November 8, 2023, he faces a prison term of at least five years and up to 40 years.

McKnight was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Brittany Arvie and Senae Hall. He was defended by Katherine Ferguson and Royal Alexander.

The case was docket No, 393736.

