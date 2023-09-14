Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Ringling Bros. & Barnum Bailey preparing for upcoming tour

By Michael Barnes
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla (KSLA) - Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey are getting closer to making their reappearance in the ArkLaTex.

KSLA’s Michael Barnes flew out to Tampa, Florida from Shreveport to catch of glimpse of a spectacle of superhuman feats, pushing the limits of possibility.

“We’ve done so many things for the first time ever here in the creation process. We have a 360-degree environment. We have a built out set that’s modular, that moves around and transforms,” said show guide Jan Damm. “We have video screen, technology. We have sound, and lights, and music that’s never been in a Ringling show before. So there’s nothing else like it. There’s no other show that you’ve ever seen that’s like this.”

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey
Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey(ksla)

It’s been six years since their last performance in front of a live audience.

The first stop on the tour, The Greatest Show on Earth, will be in Bossier City from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1. The event will take place at Brookshire Grocery Arena, located at 2000 Brookshire Arena Drive in Bossier City.

Click here for tickets.

