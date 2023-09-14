Rain chances going down and temperatures going up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Today will be another mostly cloudy day but the temperatures are not likely to struggle as much as they did yesterday. Highs in the low to mid-80s are likely with isolated and scattered rain chances, mainly in the first half of the day, so you might want to keep that umbrella handy. The rain chances will dwindle for the most part as we head into the afternoon hours and we could see some brief periods of sunshine.

Lows tonight will once again drop to the mid and upper-60s, we might see a stray shower into the nighttime hours, but the chance is a bit low.

Even more isolated chances for showers exist on Friday and we are going to likely see an upward trend in our sunshine heading into the weekend, and thus our temperatures are likely to increase as well. Highs Friday and Saturday are slated for the mid and upper 80s.

We are calling for the low-90s on Sunday with more sunshine and an isolated chance for showers.

Come next week the rain chances will go away and we’ll be back into the low-90s for highs. Lower humidity should mean we stay relatively comfortable.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

