Public service organizations host Heroes Career Fair

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Representatives for each organization visit the KSLA Cáfe to discuss why you should consider a career in public service.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m., multiple organizations, that serve the community, will be joining together to host the Heroes Career Fair. The job fair will be held at Northwestern Louisiana Technical College at 2010 North Market Street, Shreveport.

At the event, Attendees will meet recruiters from different agencies dedicated to public service, see what each agency has to offer, and find what best suits them.

Organizations known for their heroism are hosting the event, including the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO), Shreveport Police Department, Shreveport Fire Department (SFD), and the Shreveport City Marshal’s Office (SCMO).

Activities:

LSU Football game will be played at the event.

Activities for children

Demonstrations

Recruiters

Registration for upcoming police civil service test

Dunk tank with a local celebrity.

What to bring:

Driver’s License

High School Diploma or GED

Social Security Card

DD 214

