Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

North DeSoto High School’s Trysten Hopper is the Wendy’s ‘Giant of the Week’

The Griffins running back rushed for five touchdowns, and 178 yards in team’s win over Center (TX)
By Chris Demirdjian
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - “Just want to keep fighting for my team and giving all of the glory to God, " says North DeSoto running back, Trysten Hopper.

In their Week Two win over Center (TX), the Griffins running back found the end zone on five different trips, not including the pair of two-point conversions he was also responsible for.

“I didn’t think I was going to score five touchdown, " says Hopper. “Knew I had a chance to put up a lot of points. We knew we had to put up a lot of points to compete against them.”

“Last year, we had two 1,000 yard rushers, " says North DeSoto left tackle Gage Caskey. “We got two backs this year that we want to get above and beyond that. Trysten is definitely one of them. We’re all seniors. We’re looking out for each other.”

“It’s pretty easy when me and my brothers, we get together we get up on double teams, ramp up the hole and fit up to our backers, " says North DeSoto offensive guard Conner Roberts. “Trysten, ‘T-Hop’ he just runs them over and runs through there.”

“That performance last week was very Jacob Hester like in high school, " says North DeSoto head football coach Dennis Dunn. “Trysten has really good hands. He can catch the football. He’s a blocker. He can play linebacker.”

After North DeSoto was hurt in last year’s championship game, they’re ready to bring the pain in 2023 and return to the Superdome.

“We’re just going to have to respond back and all of the guys, flush their memory. Just want to be back, " says Hopper.

The Griffins travel to face Loyola College Prep, Friday at 7:00.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Correctional Center
Former deputy arrested for allegedly beating up CCC inmate charged with killing his sister
The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Joshua Black ruled the cause of the...
Child who was tossed into Cross Lake testifies during his mother’s murder trial
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Two brothers reportedly were thrown from the Cross Lake bridge Sept. 24, 2021. One of them —...
Child’s account of being ‘rolled’ into Cross Lake from bridge detailed in court records

Latest News

KSLA Overtime Pt. 1 - Sept. 8, 2023
Coach's Corner: Glenbrook High School
Week 2: Friday night football
KSLA Sports Overtime intro