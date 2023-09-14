North DeSoto High School’s Trysten Hopper is the Wendy’s ‘Giant of the Week’

STONEWALL, La. (KSLA) - “Just want to keep fighting for my team and giving all of the glory to God, " says North DeSoto running back, Trysten Hopper.

In their Week Two win over Center (TX), the Griffins running back found the end zone on five different trips, not including the pair of two-point conversions he was also responsible for.

“I didn’t think I was going to score five touchdown, " says Hopper. “Knew I had a chance to put up a lot of points. We knew we had to put up a lot of points to compete against them.”

“Last year, we had two 1,000 yard rushers, " says North DeSoto left tackle Gage Caskey. “We got two backs this year that we want to get above and beyond that. Trysten is definitely one of them. We’re all seniors. We’re looking out for each other.”

“It’s pretty easy when me and my brothers, we get together we get up on double teams, ramp up the hole and fit up to our backers, " says North DeSoto offensive guard Conner Roberts. “Trysten, ‘T-Hop’ he just runs them over and runs through there.”

“That performance last week was very Jacob Hester like in high school, " says North DeSoto head football coach Dennis Dunn. “Trysten has really good hands. He can catch the football. He’s a blocker. He can play linebacker.”

After North DeSoto was hurt in last year’s championship game, they’re ready to bring the pain in 2023 and return to the Superdome.

“We’re just going to have to respond back and all of the guys, flush their memory. Just want to be back, " says Hopper.

The Griffins travel to face Loyola College Prep, Friday at 7:00.

