LSUS welcomes new campus police chief

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana State University Shreveport has hired Allen Johnson as their new police chief.

Johnson is a 34-year veteran of the Shreveport Police Department and was promoted to assistant chief of police in 2021.

“He brings many new ideas for how we can be more responsive to the security needs of our students, faculty and staff,” said Interim Vice Chancellor for Business Affairs Shelby Keith.

While serving as assistant chief, Johnson was part of a four-person leadership team over SPD’s 470 officers. He also directly supervised the West Side Patrol of the city that includes more than 200 officers.

He was promoted to detective in the homicide unit in 1993. Other posts of Johnson’s include intelligence, property crimes, Shreveport Police Academy, supervisor in patrol/community policing bureau, informational services commander and detective bureau commander.

“I do have vast experience, and one of my sergeants told me early in my career that I should strive for different experiences to become a well-rounded police officer. It’s served me well throughout my career because you get to see a larger picture of the department aside from just your little piece of the pie,” said Johnson. “I’m excited to take what I’ve learned and bring that to the LSUS Police Department.”

Johnson earned his bachelor’s degree in organization management from Wiley College.

“Any department can always be more accessible, and we want people to feel like they can approach us so we can be proactive as an organization. We’re going to change our uniform to a more casual look because we want to be more approachable in a college environment. “We’re also working with the administration to become more mobile, visible, and responsive on campus, so you’ll be seeing us on some motorized vehicles. The administration has been great to work with as we implement these changes.”

