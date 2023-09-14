Krewes of Gemini and Centaur submit new contract proposals to city after mayor announces changes

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Contention surrounding Mardi Gras in Shreveport continues.

Now, the Krewe of Gemini and Krewe of Centaur have submitted a new proposed contract with the city as negotiations continue. This proposal was submitted Tuesday, Sept. 12. The krewes continue to have concerns with some of the changes to parade times, routes, etc. that Mayor Tom Arceneaux previously announced.

Krewe leaders say in a letter to the mayor, “there were several aspects of your new proposals that are detrimental to the long term ability of the Krewes to continue to exist.”

READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW:

Back in August, the city announced changes to the city’s two biggest parades: Gemini and Centaur. The changes included shortening the routes and making the parade start times earlier. The city also proposed date changes for some krewes. This all comes after the city experienced some issues with safety and security during the last Mardi Gras season.

Back in February, during Mardi Gras 2023, a teenager was shot and killed by another teen while at the Krewe of Gemini parade. It happened on Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway along the parade route. Kip Lewis, 17, a student at Elysian Fields High School in Waskom, Texas, lost his life.

The mayor has also previously cited concerns regarding the number police officers available to patrol during parades.

Shreveport’s two major Mardi Gras parades would start a half hour sooner and run a shorter route under the latest policy changes.

PROPOSED CONTRACTS FOR KREWES OF GEMINI AND CENTAUR

