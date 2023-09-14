Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Krewe of Demeter hosts VIII Royalty Coronation

By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND CANE, La. (KSLA) - The grand coronation, with a patriotic theme, is being held in Grand Cane.

On Sept. 23, the Krewe of Demeter will be holding its VIII Royalty Coronation. The event will be held at the David Means Memorial 4-H Center, 10117 Highway 171, Grand Cane, La. Doors for the event open at 6 p.m. and Tableau is at 7 p.m.

Activities:

  • Enjoy catering provided by Billy B’s Cajun Grill
  • Music by DJ Cougar
  • Booze Wagon Raffle - $5 per chance or 5 for $20
  • Split the Pot - tickets by the foot $20

Be sure your attire is patriotic or Mardi Gras casual.

Tickets:

(No entry tickets will be sold at the door)

  • $60 members
  • $75 non-members
  • Table $600
  • Table for members only $480
  • Bottomless cut $20 at the door

RSVP at https://www.kreweofdemeter.com/, Venmo @demeterkrewe, or checks payable to Krewe of Demeter, PO box 1117, Mansfield, LA 71052

