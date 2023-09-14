Krewe of Demeter hosts VIII Royalty Coronation

GRAND CANE, La. (KSLA) - The grand coronation, with a patriotic theme, is being held in Grand Cane.

On Sept. 23, the Krewe of Demeter will be holding its VIII Royalty Coronation. The event will be held at the David Means Memorial 4-H Center, 10117 Highway 171, Grand Cane, La. Doors for the event open at 6 p.m. and Tableau is at 7 p.m.

Activities:

Enjoy catering provided by Billy B’s Cajun Grill

Music by DJ Cougar

Booze Wagon Raffle - $5 per chance or 5 for $20

Split the Pot - tickets by the foot $20

Be sure your attire is patriotic or Mardi Gras casual.

Tickets:

(No entry tickets will be sold at the door)

$60 members

$75 non-members

Table $600

Table for members only $480

Bottomless cut $20 at the door

RSVP at https://www.kreweofdemeter.com/, Venmo @demeterkrewe, or checks payable to Krewe of Demeter, PO box 1117, Mansfield, LA 71052

