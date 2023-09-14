Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Home video catches Baton Rouge mail carrier ramming car into garbage can multiple times

Surveillance from outside a BR home caught a postal worker apparently hitting a garbage can and driving off, but the homeowner claims isn’t the the first time.
By Perry Robinson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Surveillance video from outside a Baton Rouge home caught a postal worker apparently hitting a garbage can and driving off, but the homeowner claims isn’t the first time this has happened.

The incident happened Tuesday, Sep. 13 in the Misty Creek Subdivision, where a trash can sat a few feet in front of Cindy Williams’ mailbox.

“I was going to blame the little kids across the street, and I couldn’t believe it was the mailman that done it,” said Williams.

The video appears to show the mail carrier plowing into her trash can, placing her mail into the mailbox, and dragging the trash can down the street.

Williams said the garbage can was pulled three houses down to the end of the street.

“I checked my surveillance video, and low and behold, the USPS mailman had hit the trashcan, and drug it all the way to the stop sign,” said Williams.

Williams may have the mailman red handed, but she said she’s not surprised.

“It’s not the first time it happened,” said Williams.

Williams claims more surveillance video captured a mailman doing the same thing a couple of weeks ago.

The video shows the worker hitting the same garbage can, except this time the person kicked it into her yard and drove off.

Williams said she tries to give postal workers enough space on the road whenever she puts her trash can out.

“It was just disheartening to see that a servant like that would destroy and destroy property like that and keep going,” said Williams.

However, that’s not the end of her troubles.

About a year ago, Williams said a different postal worker hit her mailbox and destroyed it. She said she had to pay a hefty price to get it fixed.

“A $1000 to replace all three mailboxes. It was cemented in the ground. She hit it with the front end of the truck and proceeded to move on,” said Williams.

Williams said the only thing she wants is accountability.

“Yeah, it’s just a trash can, but you’re a public servant. That should not have happened,” said Williams.

A U.S. Postal Service released the following statement:

