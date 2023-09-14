Foster Farms to host job fair in Farmerville

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Foster Farms is hosting a job fair on Sept. 16 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The job fair will be located at 6648 Hwy 15 N in Farmerville.

Foster Farms is looking to immediately hire qualified candidates. Those interested should bring a picture ID.

Job pay ranges from $17.50 to $19.50 per hour.

For more information, visit Foster Farms’ website.

