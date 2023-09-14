Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Foster Farms to host job fair in Farmerville

(Source: KNOE)
(Source: KNOE)(KNOE)
By Nina Ghaedi
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARMERVILLE, La. (KNOE) - Foster Farms is hosting a job fair on Sept. 16 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The job fair will be located at 6648 Hwy 15 N in Farmerville.

Foster Farms is looking to immediately hire qualified candidates. Those interested should bring a picture ID.

Job pay ranges from $17.50 to $19.50 per hour.

For more information, visit Foster Farms’ website.

Copyright 2023 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Correctional Center
Former deputy arrested for allegedly beating up CCC inmate charged with killing his sister
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Homer High student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school
Shreveport council fires clerk on 4-3 vote
Jadaveun Dillard, DOB: 11/1/2004
Teen arrested in deadly Vivian shooting involving brothers

Latest News

What to expect from the Ringling Bros. show
Ringling Bros. performers gearing up for Bossier City show
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
La. congressional, state delegations continue to push for Social Security reform
Dr. Les Guice sits down with KNOE.
FULL INTERVIEW: Louisiana Tech President Les Guice reflects on his time at the university
Tre’Davious White donates football gear to Green Oaks football team.
Buffalo Bills cornerback donates new football gear to Green Oaks Giants