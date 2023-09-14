Buffalo Bills cornerback donates new football gear to Green Oaks Giants

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The football team at Green Oaks High School was in for a surprise when they found out Buffalo Bills cornerback, Tre’Davious White, was gifting them new uniforms for the football season.

Reaching for Excellency is a foundation created by White with a mission to enrich the lives of those in need. After he was selected in the 2017 NFL Draft, White made it a priority that year to give back to the communities that helped him achieve his goals. Since then, the NFL player has been actively giving back to residents of Shreveport.

He was raised in the Cooper Road area, one of Shreveport’s toughest neighborhoods, but despite that, he achieved a 4.3 GPA and graduated as valedictorian of Green Oaks High.

Just recently, White donated Adidas football gear to the Green Oaks Giants.

White’s previous contributions to the Shreveport community:

“Feels like that’s motivation, to see somebody from little Green Oaks can go and make it. I feel like that’s a big motivation,” wide receiver Delarrious Marshall said.

While White has made several contributions to the area, and his most recent is a new look for this year’s Giants team.

“It means a lot to see that. Even him being all pro in the NFL, he still got time to come back and give to us and show that he care a lot for us,” Kevin Richardson said.

White told Green Oaks head football coach James Bradford Jr. that he will always support where he came from because it made him who is he is.

“He said, ‘Green Oaks made me. That’s where I got my foundation. I’m going to always support where I came from because it made me who I am,’” the coach said.

A few seniors on the team said the cleats are their favorite new addition.

“This feels amazing for one to be a senior, and you know, to look good on the field and look good playing. You look good, you feel good; we play good. We all gone play as a team. And to have Tre’Davious White give back to us, we just thankful and grateful for the opportunity.”

The Giants will sport their new look Saturday, Sept 16 at the Soul Bowl against Booker T. Washington.

