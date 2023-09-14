Boil advisory issued for portion of Bossier City

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A portion of Bossier City is under a boil water advisory as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

The advisory is for customers living along Viking Drive between Airline Drive and Benton Road. The advisory was issued due to a water main “blowout” that happened around 11 a.m. on Viking Drive. The 12″ main was hit by a contractor doing work in the area, city officials say.

AREAS AFFECTED BY THE BOIL ADVISORY

Areas highlighted in yellow are affected by the boil advisory. (City of Bossier City)

Maintenance crews have been able to isolate and valve down the area. Repairs are underway.

Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

