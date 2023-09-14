Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Boil advisory issued for portion of Bossier City

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - A portion of Bossier City is under a boil water advisory as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14.

The advisory is for customers living along Viking Drive between Airline Drive and Benton Road. The advisory was issued due to a water main “blowout” that happened around 11 a.m. on Viking Drive. The 12″ main was hit by a contractor doing work in the area, city officials say.

AREAS AFFECTED BY THE BOIL ADVISORY

Areas highlighted in yellow are affected by the boil advisory.
Areas highlighted in yellow are affected by the boil advisory.(City of Bossier City)

Maintenance crews have been able to isolate and valve down the area. Repairs are underway.

Customers will be notified when the advisory is lifted.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Correctional Center
Former deputy arrested for allegedly beating up CCC inmate charged with killing his sister
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Homer High student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school
Shreveport council fires clerk on 4-3 vote
Jadaveun Dillard, DOB: 11/1/2004
Teen arrested in deadly Vivian shooting involving brothers

Latest News

Ringling Bros. performers gearing up for Bossier City show
What to expect from the Ringling Bros. show
trees
Christmas tree farmers plan for upcoming season despite drought
En la víspera del día en que comienza el Mes de la Herencia Hispana, se tiene prevista la...
Anuncian la apertura de primera clínica hispana del noroeste de Louisiana