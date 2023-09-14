Alzheimer’s Impact Movement shares importance of spreading awareness

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Currently in Louisiana, 92,000 people have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. In the United States as a whole, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, with their 11 million caregivers.

September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. It’s a time for people to come together and support those with the disease and those taking care of them.

The Alzheimer’s Impact Movement supports Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding, and helps advance legislation that positively impacts those affected by the disease.

Executive Director Rosalyn Goodall, joined KSLA on Thursday, Sept. 14 to discuss the importance of the month.

