Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Alzheimer’s Impact Movement shares importance of spreading awareness

September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Currently in Louisiana, 92,000 people have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. In the United States as a whole, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, with their 11 million caregivers.

September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. It’s a time for people to come together and support those with the disease and those taking care of them.

The Alzheimer’s Impact Movement supports Alzheimer’s and dementia research funding, and helps advance legislation that positively impacts those affected by the disease.

Executive Director Rosalyn Goodall, joined KSLA on Thursday, Sept. 14 to discuss the importance of the month.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Caddo Correctional Center
Former deputy arrested for allegedly beating up CCC inmate charged with killing his sister
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Homer High student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school
Shreveport council fires clerk on 4-3 vote
Jadaveun Dillard, DOB: 11/1/2004
Teen arrested in deadly Vivian shooting involving brothers

Latest News

September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
September is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month
Krewe of Demeter talks theme, plans for season
Krewe of Demeter talks theme, plans for season
Caddo public service organizations host Heroes Career Fair
Caddo public service organizations host Heroes Career Fair
Krewe of Demeter talks theme, plans for season
Krewe of Demeter hosts VIII Royalty Coronation