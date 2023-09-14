Alexandria man changes plea in manslaughter trial

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man charged with manslaughter for a January 14, 2022, deadly shooting that killed Dexter Hymes, 18, changed his plea in the middle of his trial on Thursday, September 14.

The shooting happened on West Sycamore Street.

Jmarkus Green (Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Jmarkus Green’s trial was underway with opening arguments happening Thursday morning, and the first witnesses were called in the case.

Around 3 p.m. after a recess, Green’s defense attorney, Christopher LaCour, signaled that Green intended to accept a plea offer and pleaded “guilty as charged” to manslaughter.

Manslaughter can carry up to 40 years in Louisiana. The plea gave Green 30 years of hard labor.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant DA Lea Hall. Judge Greg Beard presided.

