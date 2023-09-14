Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Alexandria man changes plea in manslaughter trial

An Alexandria man charged with manslaughter changed his plea in the middle of his trial on Thursday, September 14.
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - An Alexandria man charged with manslaughter for a January 14, 2022, deadly shooting that killed Dexter Hymes, 18, changed his plea in the middle of his trial on Thursday, September 14.

The shooting happened on West Sycamore Street.

Jmarkus Green
Jmarkus Green(Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office)

Jmarkus Green’s trial was underway with opening arguments happening Thursday morning, and the first witnesses were called in the case.

Around 3 p.m. after a recess, Green’s defense attorney, Christopher LaCour, signaled that Green intended to accept a plea offer and pleaded “guilty as charged” to manslaughter.

Manslaughter can carry up to 40 years in Louisiana. The plea gave Green 30 years of hard labor.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant DA Lea Hall. Judge Greg Beard presided.

