AG Jeff Landy holds campaign rally in Bossier City with Donald Trump Jr. in attendance

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As Election Day in Louisiana approaches, many candidates are holding rallies to garner support from voters.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is running for governor, made a stop in Bossier City for his Get Out the Vote Rally. He was joined by special guest, Donald Trump Jr. and country music stars, Gary LeVox and Tracy Lawrence.

The rally was held Wednesday evening at The Stage at Silver Star in Bossier City. Landry also recently held a rally and country music concert in Baton Rouge at the Texas Club.

Former president, Donald Trump, and his son, Donald Trump Jr., have both endorsed Landry in the governor’s race.

An attendee came from Monroe to watch the event.

“We were excited to come over here. It’s not every day gubernatorial candidates come to north Louisiana, and we like it when they do. We think we got a really good slate of conservative candidates for governor,” Robbie Mcbroom said.

One woman attending the rally said she was excited for the concert aspect of the night.

“I’m super excited for the concert aspect. I’m actually a musician myself, so I’m very excited for the concert aspect of this event,” Clara Rae said.

Other candidates running for governor are:

Benjamin Barnes (I)

Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel (R)

Daniel M. “Danny” Cole (D)

Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr. (D)

Xavier Ellis (R)

“Keitron” Gagnon (no party)

Sharon W. Hewitt (R)

Jeffery Istre (I)

“Xan” John (R)

Hunter Lundy (I)

Richard Nelson (R)

John Schroder (R)

Frank Scurlock (I)

Stephen “Wags” Waguespack (R)

Shawn D. Wilson (D)

