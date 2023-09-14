Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

AG Jeff Landy holds campaign rally in Bossier City with Donald Trump Jr. in attendance

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is running for governor, made a stop in Bossier City for his Get Out the Vote Rally.
By Donna Keeya
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - As Election Day in Louisiana approaches, many candidates are holding rallies to garner support from voters.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, Attorney General Jeff Landry, who is running for governor, made a stop in Bossier City for his Get Out the Vote Rally. He was joined by special guest, Donald Trump Jr. and country music stars, Gary LeVox and Tracy Lawrence.

The rally was held Wednesday evening at The Stage at Silver Star in Bossier City. Landry also recently held a rally and country music concert in Baton Rouge at the Texas Club.

Former president, Donald Trump, and his son, Donald Trump Jr., have both endorsed Landry in the governor’s race.

An attendee came from Monroe to watch the event.

“We were excited to come over here. It’s not every day gubernatorial candidates come to north Louisiana, and we like it when they do. We think we got a really good slate of conservative candidates for governor,” Robbie Mcbroom said.

One woman attending the rally said she was excited for the concert aspect of the night.

“I’m super excited for the concert aspect. I’m actually a musician myself, so I’m very excited for the concert aspect of this event,” Clara Rae said.

Other candidates running for governor are:

  • Benjamin Barnes (I)
  • Patrick Henry “Dat” Barthel (R)
  • Daniel M. “Danny” Cole (D)
  • Oscar “Omar” Dantzler Jr. (D)
  • Xavier Ellis (R)
  • “Keitron” Gagnon (no party)
  • Sharon W. Hewitt (R)
  • Jeffery Istre (I)
  • “Xan” John (R)
  • Hunter Lundy (I)
  • Richard Nelson (R)
  • John Schroder (R)
  • Frank Scurlock (I)
  • Stephen “Wags” Waguespack (R)
  • Shawn D. Wilson (D)

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Joshua Black ruled the cause of the...
Child who was tossed into Cross Lake testifies during his mother’s murder trial
Caddo Correctional Center
Former deputy arrested for allegedly beating up CCC inmate charged with killing his sister
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Woman found guilty of throwing her sons off Cross Lake Bridge; 1 survived, other died
Two brothers reportedly were thrown from the Cross Lake bridge Sept. 24, 2021. One of them —...
Child’s account of being ‘rolled’ into Cross Lake from bridge detailed in court records

Latest News

Donald Trump Jr. to be in Bossier City
Donald Trump Jr. to be in Bossier City
Donald Trump Jr. makes appearance at Landry Rally in Bossier City
Donald Trump Jr. makes appearance at Landry Rally in Bossier City
Shreveport council fires clerk on 4-3 vote
Residents in Louisiana will head to the polls Saturday, April 29 to cast their votes.
Deadline to register to vote approaching