2023 Conference for Louisiana’s Nonprofits to take place at LSUS

The 2023 Conference for Louisiana's Nonprofits will be held Sept. 20 at LSUS.(LSUS)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Nonprofits are very beneficial to our communities. They provide services, goods, and resources to meet the needs of the community, and they can also have an impact on economic activity through their involvement and participation in local events, sponsorships, and benefits.

The Louisiana Alliance for Nonprofits is hosting a full day dedicated to engaging, empowering, and educating area nonprofits, and there’s still time to enroll. Dr. Heather Carpenter, executive director of the Institute for Nonprofit Administration and Research, joined KSLA Thursday, Sept. 14 to talk about the 2023 Conference for Louisiana’s Nonprofits.

The conference is being held Sept. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the University Center on the LSUS campus (One University Place, Shreveport).

Dr. Carpenter discussed how vital nonprofits are for the community, what attendees can expect from the conference, what topics will be covered, and how nonprofit groups can register for the event.

Click here for more details about the conference.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

The conference will be held on Sept. 20 from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

