Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024

Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in...
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said Wednesday that he will not run for reelection in 2024, creating a wide-open contest in a state that heavily favors Republicans and is expected to attract a crowded field.

Romney, a former presidential candidate and governor of Massachusetts, made the announcement in a video statement. He said the country is ready for a new generation of leadership.

The 76-year-old easily won election in reliably GOP Utah in 2018 but was expected to face more resistance from his own party after he emerged as one of the most visible members to break with former President Donald Trump, who is still the party’s de-facto leader.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Joshua Black ruled the cause of the...
Child who was tossed into Cross Lake testifies during his mother’s murder trial
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Rmaury Oquan Dmontrell Brock
Red River Parish man turns himself in for attempted murder of Campti man
Two brothers reportedly were thrown from the Cross Lake bridge Sept. 24, 2021. One of them —...
Child’s account of being ‘rolled’ into Cross Lake from bridge detailed in court records
Caddo Correctional Center
Former deputy arrested for allegedly beating up CCC inmate charged with killing his sister

Latest News

Shreveport firefighters battle blaze on Waymon Street
FILE - The Amazon Prime logo appears on the side of a delivery van as it departs an Amazon...
Amazon says it’s increasing pay for contracted delivery drivers
FILE - U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a member of the House Freedom Caucus, speaks during a...
Rep. Boebert escorted from Denver theater during ‘Beetlejuice’ show
FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London. (AP...
Justice Department pushes ahead with antitrust case against Google, questions ex-employee on deals
Updated COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week, according to the Centers for Disease...
What to know about the updated COVID-19 vaccines