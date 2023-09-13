Turning dryer and warmer

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! Look at all that rain! This is good stuff falling from the sky and the result of the cloudiness and rain will definitely mean that many of you did not see the 80s this afternoon. We’ll see most of the rain taper off before the late night hours and temperatures tonight will stay relatively warm thanks to the cloud cover over the ArkLaTex, mid to upper-60s.

Tomorrow will be another mostly cloudy day but the temperatures are not likely to struggle as much. Highs in the low to mid-80s are likely with isolated and scattered rain chances, mainly in the first half of the day, so you might want to keep that umbrella handy. The rain chances will dwindle for the most part as we head into the afternoon hours and that is where the bulk of any sunshine we see tomorrow will be present. Lows tomorrow night will once again drop to the mid and upper-60s, we might see a stray shower into the nighttime hours, but the chance is a bit low.

Even more isolated chances for showers exist on Friday, we’re going to likely see an upward trend in our sunshine heading into the weekend, and thus our temperatures are likely to increase as well. Highs Friday and Saturday are slated for the mid and upper-90s. We are calling for the low-90s on Sunday with more sunshine and an isolated chance for showers. Come next week the rain chances will go away and we’ll be back into the low-90s for highs. Lower humidity should mean we stay relatively comfortable.

