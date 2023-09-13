Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Teen arrested in deadly Vivian shooting involving brothers

Jadaveun Dillard, DOB: 11/1/2004
Jadaveun Dillard, DOB: 11/1/2004(CPSO)
By Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:43 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A teenager in Vivian has been arrested for allegedly shooting two brothers; one of them died.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jadaveun Dillard, 18, of Oil City. It’s believed he killed C’Aundre Anderson and injured his brother, Cuviondrick Anderson, during a shooting Sunday night (Sept. 10) outside a home in the 700 block of North Hickory Street in Vivian.

CPSO officials say the brothers were both outside the house when they were shot. C’Aundre was hit once in the torso and managed to get back inside the house, where he collapsed in the living room, authorities say. Cuviondrick was shot once in the chest and was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital; he’s expected to recover.

Dillard is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center with a $1,500,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Joshua Black ruled the cause of the...
Child who was tossed into Cross Lake testifies during his mother’s murder trial
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Rmaury Oquan Dmontrell Brock
Red River Parish man turns himself in for attempted murder of Campti man
Two brothers reportedly were thrown from the Cross Lake bridge Sept. 24, 2021. One of them —...
Child’s account of being ‘rolled’ into Cross Lake from bridge detailed in court records
Tenants of the Boutique Hotel in Texarkana, Ark., were evacuated when the hotel was shut down...
Texarkana hotel shut down over fire code violations; tenants evacuated

Latest News

Shreveport firefighters battle blaze on Waymon Street
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
House fire kills 2 children, mother in St. John Parish
McCurtain County Commissioners Office in Idabel, Okla.
New commissioner elected in McCurtain Co. after controversy led to resignation of previous seat-holder
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Justin Anderson, 20.
Man crashes into City Marshal Vehicle while attempting escape