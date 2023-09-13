Teen arrested in deadly Vivian shooting involving brothers

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A teenager in Vivian has been arrested for allegedly shooting two brothers; one of them died.

On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Jadaveun Dillard, 18, of Oil City. It’s believed he killed C’Aundre Anderson and injured his brother, Cuviondrick Anderson, during a shooting Sunday night (Sept. 10) outside a home in the 700 block of North Hickory Street in Vivian.

CPSO officials say the brothers were both outside the house when they were shot. C’Aundre was hit once in the torso and managed to get back inside the house, where he collapsed in the living room, authorities say. Cuviondrick was shot once in the chest and was airlifted to a Shreveport hospital; he’s expected to recover.

Dillard is charged with one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center with a $1,500,000 bond.

The investigation remains ongoing.

