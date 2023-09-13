Teen accused of trying to take officer’s gun during traffic stop

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two people are behind bars after a reportedly violent traffic stop involving the Shreveport Police Department.

Officials say on Sept. 12 just before 7 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle in the 4900 block of Greenwood Road. That’s near Monkhouse Drive and Jefferson Paige Road. During the stop, officers spoke with a 17-year-old male and Demetric Hawkins, 25.

Officers report the two males became combative and attacked one of the officers. Police say the 17-year-old tried to disarm one of the officers. Hawkins is also accused of participating in the struggle.

Both males were taken into custody.

The 17-year-old is charged with felony battery on a police officer, resisting with force or violence, and attempting to disarm a police officer. Hawkins is charged with felony battery on a police officer, resisting arrest, and taking contraband into a penal facility.

SPD says the officer who was attacked is expected to recover.

