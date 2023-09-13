Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Starbucks releases new Halloween-themed cups

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Halloween is still seven weeks away, but a lot of businesses are already cashing in on spooky season enthusiasm.

Many retailers are releasing Halloween merchandise as early as July.

Starbucks is one such company jumping on the “Boo” bandwagon.

The coffee giant is out with this year’s Halloween drinkware lineup. It includes new tumblers, cold cups, mugs and more.

The drinkware hits shelves this month at participating U.S. locations for a limited time and while supplies last.

The items range in price from $14.95 to $29.95.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Joshua Black ruled the cause of the...
Child who was tossed into Cross Lake testifies during his mother’s murder trial
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Rmaury Oquan Dmontrell Brock
Red River Parish man turns himself in for attempted murder of Campti man
Two brothers reportedly were thrown from the Cross Lake bridge Sept. 24, 2021. One of them —...
Child’s account of being ‘rolled’ into Cross Lake from bridge detailed in court records
Caddo Correctional Center
Former deputy arrested for allegedly beating up CCC inmate charged with killing his sister

Latest News

Shreveport firefighters battle blaze on Waymon Street
Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, and other senators arrive at the chamber for votes, at the Capitol in...
Utah GOP Sen. Mitt Romney, former presidential candidate and governor, won’t seek reelection in 2024
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un shake hands during...
North Korea’s Kim vows full support for Russia at summit with Putin at a Far East spaceport
Elon Musk makes comments to reporters after the Congressional artificial intelligence meeting....
Musk talks about AI meeting in Senate
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up before playing against the Buffalo Bills...
Jets’ coach would be ‘shocked’ if Rodgers doesn’t play again after season-ending injury