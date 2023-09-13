Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Shreve Memorial extends food drive by 100 days, gives people chance to clear outstanding late fees

Samantha Bonnette (right), marketing and developing manager for Shreve Memorial Library,
Samantha Bonnette (right), marketing and developing manager for Shreve Memorial Library, discusses what kinds of food should be donated and when and where to donate food during the Keep It 100 food drive.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:53 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — To celebrate its centennial anniversary, Shreve Memorial Library is extending its annual food drive for 100 days, encouraging patrons to “Keep it 100″ and donate to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Anyone who has an outstanding late fee can clear their account by donating food.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, KSLA was joined in the KSLA Café by Samantha Bonnette, marketing and developing manager for Shreve Memorial Library. She discussed what kinds of food should be donated, when and where to donate and how this drive will help tackle food insecurity in the community.

Non-perishable foods can be donated now through Dec. 19 at all library branches. Click here for more details about the drive.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ:

