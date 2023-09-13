Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Roth IRA basics discussed with finance expert

(MGN)
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Saving for retirement is a critical part of one’s financial life.

To help break down the basics of Roth IRAs, KSLA was joined by Colin Evans from Evans Financial Group on Wednesday, Sept. 13. He discussed what the pros and cons of investing in a Roth IRA are, how much money you should put in to start with, and what savings are available.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

