Summer Heat Safety Tips

Plain Dealing High School hosts Career Day

Career Day being held by Plain Dealing High School.
By Brittney Hazelton
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
PLAIN DEALING, La. (KSLA) - This opportunity could lead to a future in one of the many businesses and universities attending this career day.

On Sept. 15, from 9 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., a career day is being held for the students at Plain Dealing High School, 300 East Vance Street. Students and Plain Dealing residents can connect with local employers, universities, and government leaders.

Over 113 students are expected to attend the career day, from 7th to 12th grade.

Opportunities:

  • Journalist
  • Engineer
  • Lawyer
  • Educator
  • Medical professional
  • Entrepreneur
  • Business owner
  • College
  • Military
  • Firefighter
  • Police officer
  • and more career opportunities!

Some of the businesses that will be in attendance are Southwestern Electric Company, Coyle Engineering Co. Inc., Davis Law Offices LLC., LSU Health Shreveport, The Teal-Jones Group, Fibrebond, PowerNutrition, Chick-Fil-A, Bossier Parish School Board, Highway Hero, Sheriff departments, Fire departments, Domino’s Pizza, Wieland, AWE Commercial & Residential Construction, Citizens National Bank, NAACP, American Legion, Junior Achievement, Girl Scouts, and the U.S. Army

Schools include SUSLA, LSUS, Centenary, Southern Arkansas University, ULM, BPCC, LA Tech, Grambling, and Northwest.

Attendees will also get assistance with:

  • Managing Your Money
  • Scholarship sourcing
  • Financial aid
  • Application process
  • Military prep

