Olivia Rodrigo’s 2024 GUTS world tour coming to New Orleans this spring

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rising pop star Olivia Rodrigo is taking on the world in her 2024 GUTS tour and she’s bringing her fury to the Big Easy this spring.

On March 2, Rodrigo will take the stage at the Smoothie King Center with Chappell Roan on the bill as support. The tour will be Rodrigo’s first-ever arena tour, which includes stops in New York, Los Angeles, and London.

Fans can register for a virtual waitlist for ticket sales here.

The upcoming tour is in support of her latest release, GUTS, which hit stores and streaming platforms this week.

GUTS is the follow-up to Rodrigo’s 4x Platinum 2021 full-length debut SOUR and features her No. 1 hit “vampire” and the new focus track “get him back!” Like “vampire,” GUTS’ second single “bad idea, right?” was named a Best New Track by Pitchfork, who hailed the latter as “one of the best pop performances of the year.”

GUTS WORLD TOUR 2024 DATES:

Fri Feb 23 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena ~

Sat Feb 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center ~

Tue Feb 27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center ~

Wed Feb 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Fri Mar 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center ~

Sat Mar 02 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center ~

Tue Mar 05 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center ~

Wed Mar 06 – Miami, FL – Kaseya Center ~

Fri Mar 08 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center ~

Sat Mar 09 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena ~

Tue Mar 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center ~

Wed Mar 13 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center ~

Fri Mar 15 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center ~

Sat Mar 16 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum ~

Tue Mar 19 – Chicago, IL – United Center ~

Fri Mar 22 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena ~

Sat Mar 23 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena ~

Tue Mar 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre ~

Fri Mar 29 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena ~

Mon Apr 01 – Boston, MA – TD Garden ~

Fri Apr 05 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Sat Apr 06 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden +

Tue Apr 30 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena =

Fri May 03 – Manchester, UK – Co-op Live =

Tue May 07 – Glasgow, Scotland – OVO Hydro =

Fri May 10 – Birmingham, UK – Utilita Arena =

Tue May 14 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 15 – London, UK – The O2 =

Wed May 22 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis =

Fri May 24 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome =

Tue May 28 – Oslo, Norway – Spektrum =

Thu May 30 – Copenhagen, Denmark – Royal Arena =

Sat Jun 01 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes-Benz Arena =

Tue Jun 04 – Hamburg, Germany – Barclays Arena =

Wed Jun 05 – Frankfurt, Germany – Festhalle =

Fri Jun 07 – Munich, Germany – Olympiahalle =

Sun Jun 09 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena =

Tue Jun 11 – Zurich, Switzerland – Hallenstadion =

Wed Jun 12 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena =

Fri Jun 14 – Paris, France – Accor Arena =

Tue Jun 18 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi =

Thu Jun 20 – Madrid, Spain – WizInk Center =

Sat Jun 22 – Lisbon, Portugal – Altice Arena =

Fri Jul 19 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center ^

Sat Jul 20 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena ^

Tue Jul 23 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena ^

Wed Jul 24 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena ^

Fri Jul 26 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center ^

Sat Jul 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center ^

Tue Jul 30 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena ^

Wed Jul 31 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center ^

Fri Aug 02 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center ^

Tue Aug 06 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena ^

Fri Aug 09 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena ^

Sat Aug 10 – Portland, OR – Moda Center ^

Tue Aug 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Wed Aug 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Support Key

+ The Breeders

^ PinkPantheress

~ Chappell Roan

= Remi Wolf

