New commissioner elected in McCurtain Co. after controversy led to resignation of previous seat-holder

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County District 2 Commissioner seat has been filled after the resignation of the previous commissioner.

Tina Thomas was elected into the spot on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Mark Jennings resigned from the position on April 19, after he was reportedly recorded making racist and threatening remarks after a commission meeting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A county commissioner who was reportedly recorded making racist and threatening remarks after a recent commission meeting has now resigned.

