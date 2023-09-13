Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

New commissioner elected in McCurtain Co. after controversy led to resignation of previous seat-holder

McCurtain County Commissioners Office in Idabel, Okla.
McCurtain County Commissioners Office in Idabel, Okla.(KSLA)
By KSLA Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County District 2 Commissioner seat has been filled after the resignation of the previous commissioner.

Tina Thomas was elected into the spot on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

Mark Jennings resigned from the position on April 19, after he was reportedly recorded making racist and threatening remarks after a commission meeting.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

A county commissioner who was reportedly recorded making racist and threatening remarks after a recent commission meeting has now resigned.

