New commissioner elected in McCurtain Co. after controversy led to resignation of previous seat-holder
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) - The McCurtain County District 2 Commissioner seat has been filled after the resignation of the previous commissioner.
Tina Thomas was elected into the spot on Tuesday, Sept. 12.
Mark Jennings resigned from the position on April 19, after he was reportedly recorded making racist and threatening remarks after a commission meeting.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.