Summer Heat Safety Tips

Much needed rainy day for the region

By CJ Cartledge
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Wednesday! The middle of the week brings beneficial rainfall for the ArkLaTex thanks to the cold front that moved through earlier this week! Showers and thunderstorms are covering areas mainly south of the I-30 highway and heading eastward. Temperatures throughout the day will struggle to reach 80 degrees in some parts due to the rain moving through.

Most of these storms today are south of the I-20 corridor giving them some appreciable rainfall. Another plus to this is that there are no severe weather risks associated with the storms there, maybe a few instances of local heavy rainfall are possible. After the system moves out later this afternoon, we can expect some spotty isolated showers to linger around into the evening and possibly Thursday morning.

Thursday and Friday hold rain chances but rain will be scarse throughout the day, meaning mainly isolated and rain chances remaining low throughout the day. Friday looks to be more clearer conditions though as clouds begin to clear and temperatures around the region begin to rise into the 90′s once again by the end of the weekend.

