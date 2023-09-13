Man crashes into City Marshal Vehicle while attempting escape

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The incident happened when a man attempted to flee officers when they approached to arrest him for outstanding warrants.

On Sept. 11, around 9:31 a.m., the Shreveport Police Department’s (SPD) warrant office and Shreveport City Marshal deputies attempted to locate a wanted suspect in the 100 block of East Gregg Street.

When they arrived, officers contacted Justin Anderson, 20, who was wanted for outstanding warrants. As they approached Anderson, he drove his vehicle into a City Marshal Vehicle as he was attempting to flee.

Anderson was eventually taken into custody by multiple officers. He was charged with one count of aggravated assault on a police officer, one count of aggravated property damage, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and one count of aggravated battery.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.