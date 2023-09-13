Louisiana National Hunting and Fishing Day happening Sept. 23

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A free interactive outdoors event for the whole family is coming up.

Louisiana’s National Fishing and Hunting Day is set for Sept. 23 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’ll be held at the Tom Merrill Recreation Area at the Bayou Bodcau Reservoir north of Minden. To talk about the event, KSLA was joined Wednesday, Sept. 13 by Kevin Houston, a fisheries biologist with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).

Louisiana's National Hunting and Fishing Day will be held Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. (LDWF)

Houston discussed what’s happening at this year’s event, what training experiences and activities are available, and detailed the food trucks that will be at the event, as well as what door prizes will be given away.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

