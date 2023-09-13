Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 3

A closer look at hot car deaths. How poor sleep could signal a more serious issue. Plus, a beekeeper teaches the next generation.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Dozens of children are killed in hot cars every year in the U.S. We reveal the new technology that’s rolling out in hopes of preventing more deaths – and why advocates say it doesn’t go far enough. Plus, if you toss and turn in your sleep, it could be a sign of a more serious issue, according to doctors, and we show you how a beekeeper is raising the next generation of enthusiasts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The forensic pathologist who performed the autopsy on Joshua Black ruled the cause of the...
Child who was tossed into Cross Lake testifies during his mother’s murder trial
Juvenile suspect arrested in connection to deadly shooting at St. Helena school; class canceled until Friday
Rmaury Oquan Dmontrell Brock
Red River Parish man turns himself in for attempted murder of Campti man
Two brothers reportedly were thrown from the Cross Lake bridge Sept. 24, 2021. One of them —...
Child’s account of being ‘rolled’ into Cross Lake from bridge detailed in court records
Tenants of the Boutique Hotel in Texarkana, Ark., were evacuated when the hotel was shut down...
Texarkana hotel shut down over fire code violations; tenants evacuated

Latest News

Shreveport firefighters battle blaze on Waymon Street
GENERIC GRAPHIC -- Fire
House fire kills 2 children, mother in St. John Parish
McCurtain County Commissioners Office in Idabel, Okla.
New commissioner elected in McCurtain Co. after controversy led to resignation of previous seat-holder
Wildfire Resources
Wildfire information and resources blog
Justin Anderson, 20.
Man crashes into City Marshal Vehicle while attempting escape