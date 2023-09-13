Homer High student arrested for allegedly bringing gun to school

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - A 15-year-old male student at Homer High School has been arrested for reportedly bringing a gun onto the campus Wednesday morning (Sept. 13).

The chief of police says on Wednesday morning, his department was notified by school staff that they had a found a weapon in a 15-year-old student’s backpack. The teen’s parents were notified and told to come to the school. The teen was then taken to the Homer Police Department to be interviewed while in the presence of his parents, the chief says.

After the interview, the teen was arrested and charged with being in possession of a firearm on a school campus. He was transported to a juvenile detention facility in Jonesboro, La.

Police say staff members were initially tipped off about the incident by another student. Video footage was reviewed showing the 15-year-old opening his backpack and showing the gun to another student. Police say they also found ammo loaded into a magazine in the student’s possession.

The chief says his school resource officers, Sgt. Freddy Jenkins and Cedric Millage, were immediately notified of the situation. The chief goes on to say while being interviewed, the student claimed he was not planning to use the weapon, but just wanted to show it off to be “cool.”

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.