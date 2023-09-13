Getting Answers
Fire fully engulfs home on Waymond Street(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters were called to a house fire just before 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13.

The incident occurred at a single-story wood frame home in the 2100 block of Waymond Street.

Officials on the scene say it was a fully involved house fire and the structure is a total loss. No residents were home at the time of the fire and no firefighters were injured.

A home next to the residence received damage due to the heat from the fire. It took 24 firefighters and eight fire units to get the flames under control.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

