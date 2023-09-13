DOJ: Shreveport man sentenced to federal prison for possession of machine gun

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A 21-year-old man from Shreveport has been sentenced to a federal prison term for being in possession of a machine gun, United States Attorney Brandon Brown announced Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Tydarrien Porter will spend the next seven years in prison, then, he’ll have three years of supervised release. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr.

According to evidence shown in court, back on April 13, 2022, an SPD officer pulled over a vehicle being driven by Porter. The officer saw Porter leaning down as if to put something down or pick something up from under the driver’s seat. Another officer spoke with the other people in the vehicle on the passenger side and saw a gun in the backseat between a male passenger’s legs. The Department of Justice says two females were also in the car.

Officers told everyone to get out of the car and a search was performed. Officers found a second gun in the front of the car where one of the females was sitting. Officers also confiscated 23 g of marijuana, which was found under the driver’s seat. In total, three guns were found (a Joe Bob Outfitters AR pistol, a Draco pistol, and a Glock pistol). The DOJ says the Joe Bob Outfitters pistol was found to have drop-in auto sear inserted inside, converting the weapon into a machine gun.

The DOJ reports Porter admitted to officers that the AR pistol and marijuana in the car belonged to him. Porter was indicted by a federal grand jury and pleaded guilty April 3, 2023.

