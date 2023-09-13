Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Deputy arrested after battering inmate at Caddo Correctional Center

By Amia Lewis
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A two-year deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) was arrested after an incident at the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC).

D’Varciea Small, of the 8900 block of Pine Edge Rd. in Shreveport, arrived at CCC to get ready for his shift around 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 12. He retrieved the keys and walked to the housing unit where the victim was housed, officials with CPSO said.

Small then opened the inmate’s cell and struck him several times with a closed fist. Afterwards, Small left the victim in his cell and exited the unit. 

The victim was transported to Ochsner’s for medical treatment.

According to the sheriff’s office, Small was arrested for simple battery.

