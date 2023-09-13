Deputy arrested after battering inmate at Caddo Correctional Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A two-year deputy with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) was arrested after an incident at the Caddo Correctional Center (CCC).

D’Varciea Small, of the 8900 block of Pine Edge Rd. in Shreveport, arrived at CCC to get ready for his shift around 5:45 a.m. on Sept. 12. He retrieved the keys and walked to the housing unit where the victim was housed, officials with CPSO said.

Small then opened the inmate’s cell and struck him several times with a closed fist. Afterwards, Small left the victim in his cell and exited the unit.

The victim was transported to Ochsner’s for medical treatment.

According to the sheriff’s office, Small was arrested for simple battery.

CRIME IN THE ARKLATEX

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.