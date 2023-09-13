Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

DAY 3: Closing arguments begin in trial of mother accused of tossing children off bridge

Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.
Caddo Parish Courthouse in Shreveport, La.(KSLA)
By Tamer Knight and Rachael Thomas
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The trial of Ureka Black continued Wednesday, Sept. 13. She’s the woman accused of tossing her two young children off Cross Lake Bridge back in September of 2021. The younger of the two children died.

In court Wednesday, the judge told Black she has done an “abnormal” job representing herself, but has done the best she could. Black declined to cross examine the lead detective who testified for the prosecution. She also declined to testify herself, and had no witnesses to bring to the stand.

On Wednesday, the state introduced evidence surrounding Black’s older child, Elijah. He survived being “rolled” off the bridge into the water. The state presented photos of the child in a hospital bed with injuries to the left side of his body, including a swollen eye.

[Child who was tossed into Cross Lake testifies during his mother’s murder trial]

