Beneficial rain likely across the ArkLaTex today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - This is just what the doctor ordered! Finally some widespread, much needed rainfall on the way to the ArkLaTex! It’s all being driven by a stalled front to our south and an upper level disturbance moving in from the west. Already we are seeing showers develop across much of the region and this will only increase more as we head through the morning and into the midday hours. By this afternoon, most of the rain will push south and we’ll start to dry out once again. Temperatures will be held way down by the clouds and showers with many places struggling to climb above 80 degrees. It will certainly feel a bit fall-like for the ArkLaTex today!

For Thursday, another batch of rain will develop out in Texas and work its way east into the ArkLaTex. This time, however, the focus will be farther south with places along and north of I-20 likely missing out. Temperatures will start to rebound with highs returning to the mid 80s.

Rain chances will continue to dwindle as we head closer to the weekend and temperatures will gradually warm with low 90s looking more likely by Sunday.

Next week looks mainly warm and dry with highs each day near 90. The good news is that humidity levels will be very low making for ideal conditions to get outside.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.