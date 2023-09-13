Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

4-H Club members discuss how organization has impacted their lives

Zach Cryer, Louisiana 4-H president, and Ava Richardson, a representative of the northwest Louisiana region of 4-H, discuss how the organization has influenced their lives.
By Priscilla Borrego
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Every year, National 4-H Week (Oct. 1-7) sees millions of youths, parents, volunteers and alumni come together to celebrate the many positive youth development opportunities 4-H offers.

The organization believes young people, in partnership with adults, can play a key role in creating a more promising and equitable future for youths, families and communities throughout the country.

On Tuesday, Sept. 12, KSLA was joined in the KSLA Café by two 4-H representatives who spoke about how 4-H has taught them the skills to make a difference in the world. Zach Cryer is the Louisiana 4-H president, and Ava Richardson is a representative of the northwest Louisiana region of 4-H.

Both spoke about the focus of this year’s campaign, what types of projects they’re working on and why other young people should get involved with 4-H.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW:

MORE FROM THE KSLA CAFÉ:

