15 Caddo students become National Merit Semifinalists

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Fifteen students from Caddo Parish have become National Merit Semifinalists, the school district announced Wednesday, Sept. 13.

Twelve are from Caddo Parish Magnet High, two are from Captain Shreve High, and one is from C.E. Byrd High. The 16,000 semifinalists nationwide represent less than 1% of all high school seniors.

The students all qualified during their junior year by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship (PSAT/NMSQT). The seniors will now compete for 7,140 National Merit Scholarships worth around $28 million total.

The 2023-24 semifinalists from Caddo Parish Public Schools are:

CADDO PARISH MAGNET HIGH

Vasu Arora

Sophie Chen

Hailey Huguet

Ruby Knoebel

Logan O’Callaghan

Marshall O’Callaghan

Jack Randall

Mason Sater

Logan Tais

Anjali Veerareddy

Phoebe Voumard

Guangjun Wang

CAPTAIN SHREVE HIGH

Robert Auchard

Reynard Landreneau

C.E. BYRD HIGH

Hudson Roberts

To become a finalist, semifinalists have to submit a detailed application that gives info about their academic record, participation in school/community activities, shows leadership ability, employment, and honors/award earned. Students must also write an essay and be recommended by a school official.

About 95% of semifinalists will become finalists, Caddo Parish school officials say. Around half of all finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, according to the National Merit Scholarship Corporation.

