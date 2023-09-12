Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Texarkana, Texas residents now allowed to keep chickens on property within city limits

By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - Desperate times call for desperate measures. That’s what some residents in Texarkana have called for with a new ordinance. Now, the city will allow some livestock inside the city limits to help curb high food prices.

Having chickens on your property is a common site for those living in rural areas of the ArkLaTex.

For years, it was deemed unlawful for any person to own, keep or harbor any livestock or fowl within the city limits except on property defined as a farm or ranch.

After a council meeting held on Monday, Sept. 11, the Texarkana Texas City Council decided to amend the law to allow residents to have chickens inside the city limits. But on a limited basis.

“The ordinance has been amended to allow a household to have up to six hens per household and with that, there needs to be a 30-foot radius between the enclosure for the hens or any other dwelling,” Texarkana spokeswoman Brooke Stone said.

Residents will also need a minimum of four-square foot enclosure per hen. According to Stone, the city council took this action after a number of citizens wanted a change in the Livestock and Fowl ordinance.

“A lot of families are looking to grow, not only vegetables and gardens in their home, but also to have chickens because they obviously produce eggs,” Stone said.

One resident also cited an increase in food prices and concerns over an economic recession as a reason for the request. The amended ordinance should take effect within the next ten days.

Bossier City to be first stop on Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey tour
Michael Barnes heads to Tampa for sneak peek of Ringling Bros. tour
