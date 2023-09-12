Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Texarkana hotel shut down over fire code violations; tenants evacuated

Closure leaves several asking for a refund and some with no place to go
By Fred Gamble
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) — A Texarkana hotel is now shut down.

The Boutique Hotel is no longer in business after law enforcement forced residents to evacuate Monday (Sept. 11).

“Some of them give up their hard-earned money to find a decent place to stay. And now they are out in the street, and it is not right,” John Mitchell said.

Tenants of the Texarkana, Ark., hotel were forced to move out late Monday afternoon. It’s a final move after Texarkana leaders say the building was in violation of several fire codes.

“We had to evacuate them and we are going to shut off the power to make sure they do not occupy the facility,” Texarkana, Ark., Fire Marshal Jim Wall said.

KSLA News 12 gave you the First Alert about the hotel’s problems last week. That’s when the fire marshal posted a sign on the property asking hotel management to cease operation because of the fire code violations. However, business continued Monday.

And instead of asking, officials forced resident to evacuate. Police went from room to room telling residents they had to leave.

“And the Boutique Hotel should not have continued selling rooms,” Wall said.

KSLA News 12 tried to talk with hotel management Monday but they refused to comment.

Now those who were staying at the Boutique Hotel are asking for a refund. And some are without a place to stay.

“A lot of confusion around here right now; everybody just wanting their money,” tenant Bryan Sellars said.

“I paid my money at 9 o’clock this morning,” another tenant said. “I paid $280 a week. They didn’t tell me about being kicked out or nothing.”

Boutique Hotel can reopen once the fire code violations are taken care of, the fire marshal said.

[RELATED: Texarkana fire marshal orders hotel closure due to violations; management says doors will stay open]

