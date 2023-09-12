A Taste of Fall across the ArkLaTex by midweek

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - After a brutal summer of dangerous heat and humidity, it finally looks like we have a substantial change in the pattern across the ArkLaTex that will bring much cooler air and temperatures that will actually be below average for a change!

Starting off this morning, scattered showers are already in progress over parts of the region, especially near the I-30 corridor, and these will continue to make their way east through the next several hours. By afternoon, rain chances will start to fade away but clouds will linger. Highs will range from the low 80s north to the mid 90s across the southern half of the ArkLaTex.

For Wednesday, a front will slide south and this will bring additional rain chances along with even cooler air. In fact, highs will struggle to climb into the low 80s for many which is actually below average for this time of year. This cooler air, combined with clouds and scattered showers and a north breeze will certainly make it feel like fall across the region!

Spotty rain chances will linger into Thursday and Friday but it doesn’t look widespread or heavy and unfortunately won’t put much of a dent in the ongoing drought conditions. Temperatures will stay comfortable with highs in the mid 80s both days.

By the weekend, we start to dry out and see more sunshine. As a result, a warming trend will commence with highs approaching 90 once again.

Have a great day!

-Matt Jones

