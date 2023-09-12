Suspect makes court appearance in wildfire arson arrest

Paul Nash, held without bond since Aug. 28 on charges of negligent arson, illegal burning in violation of the state burn ban and fire raising on the lands of another by criminal negligence, was granted bond in the amount of $125,000 on Sept. 12, 2023. (KPLC)

LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - The man arrested in connection with starting the large fire in the Providence area of Vernon Parish last month was in state court in Leesville this morning.

Paul Nash was arrested August 24, but had been held without bond since Aug. 28 on charges of negligent arson, illegal burning in violation of the state burn ban and fire raising on the lands of another by criminal negligence.

This morning, the court granted a $125,000 bond.

So far, it’s not clear if Nash can make a bond of that amount.

Nash’s bond was initially $13,000, but it was revoked four days after he was arrested.

Nash’s public defender says his client is adamant that he did not start the fire and that he himself is a victim. Public Defender Wes Bailey says Nash says he helped others escape from the blaze which destroyed two homes, a vehicle and four thousand acres.

“I’ve talked to him. He vehemently denies his involvement in any of this. Mr. Paul was actually the person who was helping to rescue the people from that. There was an elderly lady, a parakeet, and a dog in there as well, and I got those facts from my client,” said Bailey. He says Nash is being used as a scapegoat.

The next development in the case is expected to be a preliminary exam which is to determine if the state has sufficient evidence to move forward with a case against Nash.

Prosecutor Cynthia Lavespere says the investigation into the origin of the fire is still underway.

“This investigation is still young. There is still additional evidence that we will be coming in for our evaluation. But what we know so far is that a substantial amount of property was burned in this case sand life was endangered,” she said. Lavespere also says a tremendous amount of manpower and financial resources were used on the fire.

Depending on the outcome of the preliminary hearing, Bailey says he may also seek a change of venue to make sure publicity doesn’t prevent Nash from getting a fair trial.

At last word, Nash was still in jail. No date is set for his next court appearance.

