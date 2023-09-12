Red River Parish man sought for attempted second-degree murder of Campti man

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a Red River Parish man wanted for attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting of a Campti man in August.

NPSO is looking for Rmaury Oquan Dmontrell Brock, 23, a Black male with black hair and brown eyes from Coushatta. He also has ties to the Payne Subdivision and the Shreveport areas.

Rmaury Oquan Dmontrell Brock (Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

NPSO said a month-long investigation began on August 10 when deputies responded to reports of a man being shot and lying in the parking lot of a Campti apartment complex located in the 100 block of Robieu Street. Deputies and EMS arrived on the scene, finding a citizen rendering aid to a 33-year-old man suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds. The suspect fled the scene prior to NPSO’s arrival.

(Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office)

The victim was transported from the scene by EMS to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center in critical condition and later transferred to a regional trauma center for treatment of injuries. The victim is currently recovering, however, he has a lengthy process ahead of him in a regional rehabilitation center, according to detectives.

Detectives ask that if you see Brock, do not engage him as he may be armed. Contact your nearest law enforcement agency, 911 or NPSO at 352-6432 or 357-7851.

You can also report an anonymous tip to Natchitoches Crime Stoppers by calling 318-238-2388 or by downloading the P3 tips app on your smartphone. All tips will remain confidential and the caller may receive a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of the offender. Crime Stoppers is not a law enforcement agency.

