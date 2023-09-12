Getting Answers
Yokem Connection
Advertise With Us
Summer Heat Safety Tips

MCSO searching for man last seen Aug. 9

Sawyer Siau
Sawyer Siau(Miller County Sheriff's Office)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing man.

Sawyer Siau, 29, was last seen walking near 500 Yespe Street at 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 9. MCSO officials say he was reported missing over a week later because the initial missing persons report went to Texarkana, Texas (where he is from).

The sheriff’s office says they confirmed he was missing on Aug. 21. They obtained a search warrant for property and covered structures on Aug. 22, and searched 170 acres of woods on/near the property on Aug. 26.

Caption

Labor Day K-9′s, a Dallas company, brought in three dogs to search near a pond. The K-9′s alerted on the pond and officials began draining is on Sept. 5 at 7:30 a.m. The pond was completely drained by 11 a.m. on Sept. 6 and nothing was found.

Officials say they are now looking into other possible leads. There are no organized searches happening at this time.

If you have any information on Sawyer’s whereabouts, please contact MCSO at (870) 774-3001.

STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH THE LATEST NEWS>>>

Copyright 2023 KSLA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man injured, brother killed in Vivian shooting; ID of victim released by coroner
Two brothers reportedly were thrown from the Cross Lake bridge Sept. 24, 2021. One of them —...
Child’s account of being ‘rolled’ into Cross Lake from bridge detailed in court records
Brandon Merritt, DOB: 7/15/1996
Arrest made in deadly shooting at Time Out Sports Bar in Shreveport
Alexia Bartholomew, 28
SPD looking for woman missing since Aug. 28
12-year-old has died after being shot in head in Wood County

Latest News

Bossier City to be first stop on Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey tour
Bossier City to be first stop on Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey tour
Michael Barnes heads to Tampa for sneak peek of Ringling Bros. tour
Michael Barnes heads to Tampa for sneak peek of Ringling Bros. tour
MCSO search for missing man, Sawyer Siau
MCSO searching for Sawyer Siau
Rmaury Oquan Dmontrell Brock
Red River Parish man turns himself in for attempted murder of Campti man