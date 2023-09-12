MCSO searching for man last seen Aug. 9

MILLER COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a missing man.

Sawyer Siau, 29, was last seen walking near 500 Yespe Street at 4:30 a.m. on Aug. 9. MCSO officials say he was reported missing over a week later because the initial missing persons report went to Texarkana, Texas (where he is from).

The sheriff’s office says they confirmed he was missing on Aug. 21. They obtained a search warrant for property and covered structures on Aug. 22, and searched 170 acres of woods on/near the property on Aug. 26.

Labor Day K-9′s, a Dallas company, brought in three dogs to search near a pond. The K-9′s alerted on the pond and officials began draining is on Sept. 5 at 7:30 a.m. The pond was completely drained by 11 a.m. on Sept. 6 and nothing was found.

Officials say they are now looking into other possible leads. There are no organized searches happening at this time.

If you have any information on Sawyer’s whereabouts, please contact MCSO at (870) 774-3001.

