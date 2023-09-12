Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Man dies after recently eating raw oysters

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is...
According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TEXAS (Gray News) – A man in Texas recently died after eating raw oysters, according to the Galveston County Health Department.

The health department said the man had underlying health conditions that predisposed him to Vibrio vulnificus, a bacterial infection that can be caused by eating undercooked shellfish, particularly oysters.

Vibrio is a bacterium that lives in coastal waters.

According to the health department, the number of Vibrio infections in the United States is increasing because of unusually warm ocean temperatures this year.

Symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramping, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, cellulitis and blistering lesions.

People who are immune-suppressed, have liver disease or diabetes are more at risk of contracting the illness.

Anyone who experiences symptoms after eating undercooked shellfish like oysters or clams should contact their doctor.

