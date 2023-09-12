LSUS exhibit looks back on 9/11 terrorist attacks with exhibit that focuses on BAFB

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — LSU Shreveport is honoring the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks on the United States with a special exhibit about the role Barksdale Air Force Base played that day.

When the hijacked planes crashed, BAFB was already holding its annual training exercise, Global Guardian, which involves readying planes and submarines for war. That’s when they got the call that President George W. Bush was headed to the base on Air Force One.

LSUS’ new exhibit, “Looking Back: Barksdale on 9/11″, gives guests a look inside that day at BAFB 22 years ago. The exhibit will be up until Friday, Sept. 15. It’s on the third floor of Noel Memorial Library on the LSUS campus.

“Strangely enough, Barksdale was already involved in a force-wide exercise where they get all the bombers ready – they pretend they are at war,” said Ashley Dean, assistant director of the Strategy Alternatives Consortium at LSUS and curator of the exhibit. “Barksdale was armed to the teeth and ready for action, and that’s when they get the news about the attacks and then about President Bush’s planned arrival. When a guy came in and told Commander of the 8th Air Force Tom Keck about the attacks, Keck had to make sure that it wasn’t an added element to this exercise that’s already taking place.”

President Bush made his first public remarks on the attacks from BAFB on Sept. 11, 2001.

“Freedom, itself, was attacked this morning by a faceless coward, and freedom will be defended,” Bush said to start his statement. “I want to reassure the American people that the full resources of the federal government are working to assist local authorities to save lives and to help the victims of these attacks. Make no mistake – the United States will hunt down and punish those responsible for these cowardly attacks.”

One of the items in the exhibit is a piece of scratch paper on which the president jotted down some notes to prepare for his speech. Guests who visit the exhibit also can read words from airmen who went from performing a training exercise to prepping for the arrival of the president at the drop of a hat.

Faculty at LSUS and personnel from BAFB co-authored a white paper about what happened on Sept. 11 that was published in 2016. It’s available to read online here.

“This is our Pearl Harbor,” Dr. Gary Joiner, one of the authors of the paper, said of Americans who were old enough to grasp the significance of that day and the events it unfolded. “It’s important for us to commemorate the victims and the first responders that lost their lives. The [SAC-LSUS] is very good at answering complex questions, and we got a lot of insight from the Air Force in this partnership [on the white paper]. We were able to talk about 9/11 and Barksdale and 9/11 as a nation, but we were also able to go back into the history of how we got here.”

