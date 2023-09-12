Getting Answers
Louisiana Tech University President Les Guice announces plans to retire

Guice announced plans to retire as Louisiana Tech University's president by the end of 2023.
Guice announced plans to retire as Louisiana Tech University's president by the end of 2023.(Source: File photo)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM CDT
RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - Dr. Les Guice announced on Sept. 12 that he plans to retire by the end of 2023, according to Louisiana Tech University Office of University Communications.

Guice has a long history of serving Louisiana Tech in many capacities, including in positions of both teaching and administration. He began his career at the university in 1978 as an assistant professor in the Department of Civil Engineering. By the late ‘90s, Guice had moved his way up to serving as the dean of the College of Engineering and Science.

Guice built an extensive, and impressive, list of accomplishments during his initial years of working at the university. When former President of Tech Dan Reynaud announced his retirement, there was no question about who would be the perfect fit to fill the role.

On July 1, 2013, Guice began serving as President of Louisiana Tech University.

The past decade of leadership from Guice has reinforced what many saw in him since the beginning of his career in the ‘70s.

“Throughout his career, Dr. Guice has proven that he understands how to organize and inspire talented teams of people to achieve excellence in significant areas that advance the organization to higher levels,” reads the university’s official website. “He understands the value in having diverse perspectives as part of the team and how to engage all in contributing to the successful fulfillment of the vision and goals.”

Dr. Guice sat down with KNOE to discuss his retirement plans and to reflect on his years spent at the University. Watch the full interview on our website.

No possible candidates to fill the position have been named yet.

This is all of the information available. Check back for more details as the story develops.

