Highland Jazz & Blues Festival returning for 19th year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Highland Jazz and Blues Festival returns on Saturday, Sept. 16 for its 19th year!

The all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. in Columbia Park.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

PAVILION STAGE Buddy Flett • 11:00 am Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble • 12:15 p.m. Curtis Mills feat. Groove Minded • 1:30 p.m. Zach Edwards and The Medicine • 3 p.m. J and The Causeways • 4:30 p.m.

BOM STAGE AT THE GAZEBO De’Lontrell Thomas • 11:15 am Twang Darkly • 1 p.m. Co-op Mode • 2:30 p.m. Full On Pocket • 4 p.m.



Emerie Eck Holtzclaw joined KSLA on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to discuss the event.

