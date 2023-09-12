Getting Answers
Summer Heat Safety Tips

Highland Jazz & Blues Festival returning for 19th year

By Daffney Dawson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Highland Jazz and Blues Festival returns on Saturday, Sept. 16 for its 19th year!

The all-day event starts at 11 a.m. and lasts until 6 p.m. in Columbia Park.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

  • PAVILION STAGE
    • Buddy Flett • 11:00 am
    • Shreveport Regional Jazz Ensemble • 12:15 p.m.
    • Curtis Mills feat. Groove Minded • 1:30 p.m.
    • Zach Edwards and The Medicine • 3 p.m.
    • J and The Causeways • 4:30 p.m.
  • BOM STAGE AT THE GAZEBO
    • De’Lontrell Thomas • 11:15 am
    • Twang Darkly • 1 p.m.
    • Co-op Mode • 2:30 p.m.
    • Full On Pocket • 4 p.m.

Emerie Eck Holtzclaw joined KSLA on Tuesday, Sept. 12 to discuss the event.

