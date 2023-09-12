Fall weather is upon us in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Welcome to Tuesday! A much cooler pattern is upon us here in the ArkLaTex where a cold front is moving throughout the region all day today bringing us some much needed rain and cooler feeling temperatures. There are a few showers north of I-20 as of right now but they remain isolated as they move through the region throughout the day.

We can expect conditions to remain mostly cloudy throughout the day with rain chances very low here in Shreveport counties in SW Arkansas and McCurtain county looks to have the highest rain chances for the afternoon and some of the evening hours. Temperatures overnight drop into the low 70′s, if not the 60′s, in most areas around the ArkLaTex as we are expecting to see more widespread showers and storms through the midsection of the region.

The system incoming tomorrow looks to bring the highest rain totals for the region as most will be coming in the morning and becoming scattered/isolated by the afternoon and evening hours. Thursday and Friday hold more chances for rain in most areas as showers will be mostly scattered as well around the same areas. However, the temperatures look to rise back into the 90′s after this rain passes so enjoy this cooler weather while you can!

