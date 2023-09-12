Fall-like weather the rest of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Happy Tuesday! Despite hitting the 90s for highs today it never really felt like it. We have seen a lot of cloud cover across the ArkLaTex today, which will be a pattern as we advance into the weekend. Tonight, temperatures will drop to a low right around 70 degrees with mostly cloudy skies. We could see a shower or two move through the region during the overnight hours.

Tomorrow, the mostly cloudy skies continue along with the rain chances we have been expecting through the rest of the week. Highs in the low to mid-80s are looking likely and we’ll take our time to get to that level because of the cloudy skies. The rainfall is not likely to be widespread but we do need the rainfall to dig us out of the drought conditions that continue to persist in the ArkLaTex. Tomorrow night, temperatures are likely to get cool off into the mid and upper-60s with continued mostly cloudy skies.

Thursday will be similar to Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and rain chances across the ArkLaTex. Highs will likely reach the low and mid-80s but we’ll take our time warming up to that level. Friday also sees some rain chances, as does Saturday but by the weekend those chances are looking more isolated than anything else. We’ll begin warming up a bit this weekend with highs in the mid and upper-80s.

